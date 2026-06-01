CJ Olive Young said Monday that its first US offline store drew strong crowds on opening day, underscoring growing demand for K-beauty products in the world's largest cosmetics market.

The store, located in Pasadena, California, opened on May 29. Customers began lining up a day earlier, with the queue stretching about 400 meters across four blocks along Colorado Boulevard.

"We sincerely welcome Olive Young to Pasadena," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said. "Olive Young will not only enhance the city's diversity and global appeal, but also create jobs and help stimulate the local economy."

Skincare products accounted for about 60 percent of first-day sales, led by sunscreen, sheet masks and cleansers. Color cosmetics, including lip products and cushion foundations, were also among the best-selling categories.

The store's experiential features proved particularly popular. The Skin Scan Zone and Beauty Lab, which offer free skin analysis and personalized skincare consultations based on K-beauty routines, attracted heavy visitor traffic throughout the day.

"It feels like I'm at Disneyland rather than just shopping," said Michael Rodriguez, who drove more than two hours and arrived at 3 a.m. to secure a spot in line.

"Olive Young's first US store shows how K-beauty is becoming a global phenomenon," beauty influencer Eva Pearl said.

The Pasadena opening marks the first step in Olive Young's US brick-and-mortar expansion strategy. The company plans to open a second store later this month at Westfield Century City, one of Los Angeles' premier shopping destinations.

Building on its West Coast launch, Olive Young also aims to expand its offline presence across key US markets.

"International customers used to visit Olive Young stores when they came to Korea," CEO Lee Sun-jung said. "Now we are bringing Olive Young directly to customers in major global markets."