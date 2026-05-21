Olive Young said Thursday it will open its first US offline store in Pasadena on May 29, marking a major step in its expansion into the world’s largest beauty market.

The Pasadena store will carry around 5,000 products from roughly 400 beauty and wellness brands, featuring a mix of popular Korean beauty labels, brands already gaining traction in North America and global products tailored to local consumer preferences.

The store will feature ingredient-focused sections highlighting trending K-beauty skin care components such as hyaluronic acid and PDRN, along with beauty tools including gua sha devices and skin care patches.

Dedicated testing zones will allow customers to try products such as cleansers, toner pads and sunscreens before purchase. Olive Young will also offer customized beauty services, including skin and scalp analysis and consultations on K-beauty skin care routines.

Coinciding with the store's opening, the company will launch a dedicated US online mall as part of its omnichannel expansion strategy.

The platform will provide free shipping on orders above $35, while delivery times will be cut roughly in half — from the current five to seven business days — through the use of a local logistics center in Bloomington, California.

Olive Young said it plans to initially focus on expanding offline stores across western US markets, including Los Angeles and broader California, before moving into major commercial districts in southern and eastern regions such as New York.

Kwon Ga-eun, head of Olive Young’s US subsidiary, said the Pasadena store will serve as a strategic base for introducing Korean beauty brands to global consumers through the company’s brand incubation capabilities.

“We will help local consumers — including those unfamiliar with K-beauty — discover and incorporate authentic Korean beauty into their daily lives through our platform,” Kwon said.