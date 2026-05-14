CJ Olive Young said Thursday that overseas tourists are rapidly embracing its wellness retail brand Olive Better, as the company expands beyond cosmetics into broader wellness products.

The share of sales generated by foreign customers at Olive Better’s first store in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, surged from 7 percent to nearly 50 percent within just two months of opening, the company said.

Launched on Jan. 30, Olive Better was built around the idea of “healthy beauty,” extending Olive Young’s health categorization to include lifestyle-based wellness offerings.

The company said it simplified the often abstract concept of wellness by organizing products into intuitive categories such as “eat well” and “nourish well.”

Wellness shots and gummy-type health supplements emerged as some of the store’s strongest-selling products, accounting for more than half of the top 30 bestselling items at Olive Better locations.

More than 1.8 million Olive Young members also newly purchased wellness products through the brand, according to the company.

Private-label brand All The Better helped attract first-time wellness consumers with about 50 affordable products, including gummies, olive oil and water sticks.

Olive Young said the strong response from overseas visitors highlights growing global interest in Korean wellness trends beyond K-beauty.

To build on that momentum, the company plans to strengthen experience-based wellness curation across both online and offline channels.

Its online mall will reorganize wellness categories by function and purpose to help consumers easily discover products suited to their needs.

Offline expansion is also accelerating: Olive Young plans to open 10 additional stores this year in major commercial districts, including Myeong-dong and Seongsu-dong, both popular with younger consumers and overseas tourists.

“Olive Better’s first 100 days are meaningful in that Olive Young successfully applied its K-beauty success formula to the wellness market and demonstrated the global expansion potential of a K-wellness ecosystem,” a company official said.