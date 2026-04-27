CJ Olive Young will kick off its first global festival tour in Japan next month as it steps up efforts to expand the reach of K-beauty.

The company said Monday it will hold “Olive Young Festa Japan 2026” from May 8 to 10 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, marking the overseas debut of its flagship beauty event.

First launched in 2019, Olive Young Festa is Korea’s largest beauty festival focused on direct consumer engagement. The company is taking the event abroad this year to strengthen its global presence, supported by its growing distribution network, including cross-border e-commerce, US offline stores and partnerships with Sephora.

The Japan event will feature 55 brands showcasing trending K-beauty products alongside immersive retail-style experiences. The venue will be designed to resemble Olive Young stores, with themed walkways inspired by Seoul shopping districts such as Myeong-dong and Hongdae.

Highlights include the “K-Cosmetics Ranking Zone,” which will display 36 top products across 12 categories from the 2025 Olive Young Awards, and the “K-Beauty Select Zone,” offering curated skincare and makeup routines tailored to local consumers.

On-site staff, branded as “K-Beauty Genius,” will provide personalized consultations, while interactive programs such as makeup touch-ups, skin diagnostics and giveaways aim to enhance engagement.

The event will also feature an “Oriyang Limited Zone,” offering discounted bundled products.

An Olive Young official said the Japan event would serve as the starting point for its “Festa World Tour,” with a larger-scale festival planned in Los Angeles in August.