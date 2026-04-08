CJ Olive Young is set to launch an e-commerce platform dedicated to the US market next month, timed to the opening of its first American brick-and-mortar store in California, industry sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, the US platform will draw on local inventory to improve delivery speed and costs for American consumers, separate from the company's existing global platform, which serves 150 countries via direct shipping from South Korea.

Central to that operation is the company's first North American logistics hub, in Bloomington, California, spanning roughly 3,600 square meters. The facility will handle customs clearance, inventory management and fulfillment for both the physical store and the online platform.

The company aims to replicate in the US its omnichannel model, where customers discover products in stores and return online to repurchase them. "We plan to step up US consumers' access to Olive Young and K-beauty through an online platform with localized delivery and promotions," a company official said.

The US expansion comes as Olive Young hits its financial stride, posting revenue of 5.83 trillion won ($3.9 billion) in 2025, up 21.8 percent from a year earlier, while operating profit rose 22.5 percent to 744.7 billion won. The company crossed the 2 trillion won revenue mark in 2021, 3 trillion won in 2023 and 4 trillion won in 2024.

The Pasadena store, the first in a planned wave of California locations, is set to open in May, with fast-growing Korean brands APR and d'Alba Global confirmed to join, according to a separate source.