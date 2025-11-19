Beauty retail giant CJ Olive Young said Wednesday it will open its first US store in Pasadena, California, by May next year, marking its long-anticipated entry into the world’s largest cosmetics market.

The announcement comes nine months after the company established its US subsidiary, CJ Olive Young USA, in February as a local base to accelerate K-beauty's global expansion.

The company said its US entry will begin in high-traffic districts, targeting trend-sensitive younger consumers in Pasadena, a city northeast of Los Angeles, before rolling out additional California stores thereafter, including locations in Westfield shopping centers across the LA area.

Leveraging Olive Young’s data-driven merchandising expertise, the US stores will serve as K-beauty showcases, offering curated assortments and interactive services built around Korean beauty trends. More than 400 Korean beauty brands, along with select global labels, are preparing to join the lineup, with plans to expand into categories such as wellness.

“We want to expand K-beauty’s reach to more consumers worldwide and provide a platform that helps Korean brands grow overseas,” an Olive Young official said. “Our goal is to evolve into a global beauty and wellness platform that spans both Korean and international brands.”

As it moves into the US market, the company is also laying the groundwork for its retail operations, from local fulfillment to sourcing and marketing capabilities. It aims to link its brick-and-mortar stores with an online channel, creating what it describes as an omnichannel model designed to spur repeat purchases across both platforms.