CJ Olive Young said Thursday that it has established its first North American logistics hub, US West Center, in Bloomington, California, as it prepares to open offline stores in the United States and expand infrastructure for K-beauty brands.

The facility spans about 3,600 square meters and will serve as a logistics hub for K-beauty products distributed through Olive Young across North America.

With the logistics infrastructure in place, the company plans to support brands entering its local stores by providing assistance across the supply chain.

Olive Young will support customs clearance, inventory storage and delivery, aiming to reduce operational burdens for partner brands. For brands that lack their own delivery infrastructure, the company will also provide logistics support for nonproduct items such as marketing fixtures and promotional displays.

Earlier, Olive Young signed a partnership with global beauty retailer Sephora to introduce a curated K-beauty zone across the retailer’s online and offline channels starting in August. The company will offer end-to-end logistics services covering the entire supply chain for brands entering the K-beauty zone in Sephora stores across North America.

Olive Young plans to gradually expand the capacity of the West Center in line with growing logistics demand. The company is also considering establishing additional logistics hubs in the eastern US to create a multihub system covering the entire North American market.

“Establishing this logistics network ahead of the opening of our local store in May is meaningful as it enables us to respond more reliably to growing demand for K-beauty,” a company official said. “Based on this foundation, we will strengthen our retail competitiveness in the region while actively supporting promising K-beauty brands seeking to enter the North American market.”