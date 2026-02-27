CJ Olive Young said Thursday it will hold its first seasonal sale of the year, affectionately called "Ol-Young Sale," from March 1-7, offering discounts on some 30,000 beauty and wellness products at stores nationwide and through its online mall.

The spring sale features a wide range of seasonal items, from cosmetics suited for the new school term to skin care and body care products designed for dry transitional weather.

Products are curated under themed keywords to enhance the shopping experience. “New Season, New Mood” highlights makeup and fragrance items aligned with spring trends, while “Hydrated Inside and Out” focuses on moisturizers and body care essentials.

A separate “Night Care” theme introduces wellness items such as night cleanse juices and sleep masks aimed at improving rest and daily recovery.

During the sale, Olive Young will run “Today’s Special” promotions, offering additional one-day discounts on popular items from six to seven brands daily. Participating brands include Biodance, Round Lab, Mediheal, Aestura and Clio.

The retailer will also introduce special promotions on new products and steady-sellers released since its last sale. Customers can download limited-time coupon packs offering up to 40,000 won in offline discounts, while online shoppers will receive special coupons three times daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

Olive Young’s wellness platform Olive Better and its global online mall will also participate in the sale. Stores in major tourist districts such as Myeong-dong, Seongsu and Hongdae will run additional promotions targeting foreign shoppers.

Held four times a year in March, June, September and December, the Ol-Young Sale has become one of Korea’s flagship K-beauty shopping events, drawing both domestic and international customers.