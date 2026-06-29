The8, Vernon reflect on experimentation, collaboration, creative process behind debut release

Seventeen’s new unit V8 — consisting of The8 and Vernon — embarks on a new musical journey with the release of its self-titled EP on Monday.

According to Pledis Entertainment, the album follows a theme of youth shaped by uncertainty, weaving together moments of wandering, confusion, recovery and growth. The eight-track release is led by the lead track “Singasong,” which the bandmates took the lead in producing alongside global producers Pharrell Williams, Mechatok, Kirara and Dylan Brady.

The album’s tracks were unveiled for the first time at a prelistening party Sunday, where the duo’s electronic music-driven sound drew an enthusiastic response from fans. The8 also took to the DJ booth during the event, matching the party’s club-inspired atmosphere.

The following is a Q&A with V8 regarding their upcoming album, as provided by Pledis Entertainment.

Q. How do you feel about releasing your first EP, 'V8'?

The8: This is a meaningful album that fully reflects Vernon and my own musical colors and tastes. We participated throughout the production process ourselves and we also tried many new things, including using multiple languages based on electronic music.

Vernon: I can’t wait for it to be released. I’m curious to see how people will receive it and I hope they’ll also look forward to this new side of us.

Q. What inspired the album’s theme of youth, growth and recovery?

Vernon: We wanted to tell a sincere story. As we tried to capture the time we’ve gone through and who we are today, the keyword “youth” naturally came to mind. The name V8 made me think of youth as the fuel that drives us forward, which naturally evolved into the album’s central concept.

Q. What was the production process like?

The8: Through songwriting sessions, I had the opportunity to work with a variety of artists. During the process, I came to understand more clearly what kind of music I like and what kind of artist I want to be. I also feel like I grew a lot through that experience.

Vernon: We worked on the album while also touring, so it was busy but a lot of fun. I wanted to create a result that I could truly be satisfied with, so I also participated in the mixing process. It wasn’t easy to adjust every little detail and exchange opinions, but it was a rewarding experience.

Q. You collaborated with artists from Korea and overseas for this album. What was that like?

The8: Some collaborators were introduced through acquaintances, while others were artists I had been following or enjoying for a long time and reached out to directly. I also worked again with people I’d collaborated with before. Since we had such a great experience together previously, it felt natural to ask them to join us again.

Vernon: Everyone has a different way of making music, so I was constantly inspired throughout the process. It also made me realize where I still had room to improve, and I learned a lot because of it. I think it was a valuable opportunity to grow as a musician.

Q. What was the most important thing you kept in mind while making the album?

The8: The most important thing was showing the creative world that belongs only to Vernon and me. Since we both have distinct tastes and personalities, finding common ground between us has become our biggest challenge. It wasn’t always easy to align our ideas, but we learned a great deal by discussing and adjusting them together. I also think the experience helped us better understand how we want to collaborate with others in the future.

Vernon: The most important thing was making songs that I could genuinely be satisfied with. It wasn’t easy deciding what to keep and what to leave out from so many different ideas. But refining everything until the very end and completing an album I was proud of gave me a real sense of accomplishment.

Q. What is the appeal of electronic music?

The8: I simply love the sound of electronic music and I feel it’s a genre that suits who I am. Interest in electronic music has been growing recently, so I think many people will have fun listening to it.

Q. Why did you write lyrics in multiple languages?

The8: I thought using my native language (Mandarin Chinese) was one of the best ways to show who I really am. Vernon also grew up using both Korean and English, so he naturally chose the language that best expresses him. Rather than having a special intention, I think it simply reflects each of our identities and how we express ourselves.

Vernon: I think songs are easier to listen to when they’re comfortable to sing. I wanted to write lyrics that felt natural both to sing and to hear. That’s why we used English, Chinese and Korean. We each chose the language we felt most comfortable expressing ourselves in and multiple languages naturally became part of the songs.

Q. Did you participate in any aspects of the album besides the music itself?

The8: Based on my previous experience participating in the production of art films, I contributed a variety of ideas to the music video. We constantly exchanged opinions throughout the process and I think those discussions were reflected in the overall mood of the video.

Q. The music video conveys a strong sense of momentum. How does that relate to V8?

Vernon: I don’t think anyone lives without momentum. Everyone has something that drives them forward and it’s the same for V8. Since this album contains so much of our lives and our thoughts, that sense of drive naturally became part of it.

Q. If you had to describe what 'V8' means to you in one word, what would it be?

The8: Growth. It’s one of the words that runs throughout this album and I truly gained so much through the production process. Those experiences continue to help us grow.

Vernon: I’d choose the keyword challenge. There were many things we tried for the first time. Rather than choosing familiar methods, we pursued new directions and I learned and grew a lot through that process.

Q. Do you have a message for fans who have been waiting for this album?

The8: This is an album that’s filled with Vernon and my own colors. I hope you’ll look forward to it and enjoy every track with us.

Vernon: Thank you for all the interest you have shown in this album. We worked very hard on this album, and I hope you’ll enjoy listening to it.

This interview from a press release issued by Pledis Entertainment was translated into English using AI and edited by The Korea Herald staff. — Ed.