The8 and Vernon of Seventeen are joining forces with a team of hitmakers, including Pharrell Williams and Kirara, the pair’s agency Pledis Entertainment announced Monday.

The two idols will form the subunit duo V8 to release a namesake EP on June 29. The mini album captures the freedom and energy they found to keep moving forward and the synergy between the two members.

Several songwriters and producers will collaborate with V8 on the album, from Bumzu, the mastermind behind Seventeen’s success, to Grammy-winning Williams, who contributed to “Bad Influence,” a B-side track from Seventeen's fifth full-length album.

Seventeen marked its 11th anniversary on May 26 with a donation to the Korean National Commission for UNESCO. The amount donated was not disclosed. The group has been serving as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth since 2024.