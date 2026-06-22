With 4 members enlisted and 5 more set to follow, Seventeen assures fans it will return stronger

INCHEON — Seventeen’s 10th “Carat Land” fan meeting brought the warmth fans have come to expect from the annual event, but this year’s gathering carried added emotional weight.

Held Saturday and Sunday at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, it marked one of the group’s last major collective events before more members begin mandatory military service. With Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Hoshi and Woozi already enlisted, nine members took the stage. Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino are expected to enlist in the coming months.

The impending farewell lingered throughout the weekend. Yet throughout the games, performances and fan interactions that define “Carat Land,” the members delivered a consistent message: they would return stronger.

“When we return in two to three years, I think that’s when our second chapter will truly begin,” Mingyu said. “We’ll return having grown and changed, and I hope you’ll continue to love us then too.”

The fan meeting opened with an express train bound for “Carat Land,” the fictional paradise shared by Seventeen and its fandom. Emerging on a train-shaped lift, the members launched into “Together,” “Heaven’s Cloud” and “My My.”

The event soon shifted into its signature variety-show format, featuring dance covers chosen by the members themselves and the return of the popular “reverse stage.” This year, the segment expanded beyond unit-song swaps, with members reinterpreting one another’s solo tracks.

The performances underscored the group’s versatility and growth as individual artists. “Even with only nine members here today, we can fill an entire reverse stage with each other’s solo songs,” Mingyu said. “That shows how much each member has grown.”

The second half of the fan meeting turned into a rush of Seventeen hits, with “Oh My!,” “Pretty U,” “Thinkin’ about you,” “Home:Run,” “God of Music” and “Very Nice” bringing the stadium to its feet. Fans waved their light sticks in the air as fireworks lit up the night sky.

As the night came to a close, the members took turns to address the upcoming group hiatus.

Leader S.Coups reflected on how his priorities had changed over the years, saying that what once drove him was competition and ambition, but that he now finds greater fulfillment in performing with his members and repaying the love he received from Carat.

“I’d like to take this time to say thank you to everyone who has been a part of our lives, even those who may not be our fans anymore, for supporting Seventeen throughout its career,” he said, expressing hope that fans would continue growing older alongside the group for decades to come.

DK shared that preparing for the fan meeting had been emotional because he knew there would not be another one like it for a while. Referring to his upcoming enlistment, he thanked fans for their messages of support and promised to return “as a better man” with new music.

The night ended with “Tiny Light,” “Beautiful,” “Love Letter” and “Us, Again,” bringing the event to an emotional close.

Though Seventeen’s full-group activities will slow as more members enlist, the group has no plans to disappear.

The 8 and Vernon will debut their new unit, V8, with the EP “V8” on June 29, followed by a concert in July. Dino is set to launch a solo project under his alter ego Picheolin on Aug. 3, while “Going Seventeen” will return with a new season.