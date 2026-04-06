Group closes tour with full-group renewal vow ahead of enlistments

Under flashes of lightning and pouring rain, Seventeen brought its seven-month world tour to an emotional close in Incheon, turning what could have been a disruption into one of the most memorable moments of the show.

Held April 4-5 at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, boy band Seventeen’s world tour encore concert, “New_,” marked the final stop of the group’s global tour, which began at the same venue in September and spanned 14 cities, drawing more than 900,000 fans online and offline. The encore concert also carried added weight as it was Seventeen’s last group concert before entering a hiatus for military service.

Though the gloomy weather threatened to dampen the mood, Seventeen quickly overcame it. The group made a grand entrance — with members Jun and Mingyu arriving onstage in a Ferrari and Lamborghini — before launching into “HBD,” a celebratory side track from the group’s fifth LP, “Happy Burstday.”

“Make some noise!” member The8 shouted, immediately whipping the stadium into a frenzy.

The momentum only intensified with “Thunder” and “Super,” as yellow and green fireworks shot into the sky during the former and bursts of flames erupted during the latter, drawing deafening cheers from the crowd.

“Today is the final stop, so we’ll give you a performance with no regrets,” said Seungkwan. Joshua, noting the chilly weather, asked fans to stay energized so they would not feel the cold, while Jun promised to make the night warm through Seventeen’s performance.

The concert unfolded in distinct chapters, reflecting Seventeen’s strength not only as a full group but as a team of performers whose individual colors have continued to expand over the years. After a group performance of “Domino,” S.Coups and Mingyu closed out the first section of the concert with “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman),” the lead track from their unit CxM’s first EP, “Hype Vibes,” bringing a more relaxed, groove-driven energy to the stadium.

The solo stages that followed, featuring solo tracks from “Happy Burstday,” added further depth.

Dino opened the second part of the show with “Trigger,” before Jun performed “Gemini” and Vernon took on “Shining Star,” elevated by his live electric guitar performance. Later, Joshua, DK and Seungkwan — members known for anchoring Seventeen’s vocal line — took center stage with “Fortunate Change,” “Happy Virus” and “Raindrops,” respectively. Seungkwan’s piano-backed performance stood out in particular, while DK and Joshua brought warmth and clarity that contrasted with the more explosive group numbers.

A newly added encore-stage performance by unit DxS — consisting of DK and Seungkwan — also offered one of the evening’s fresh highlights, with the pair performing “Blue,” the lead track from their first EP, “Serenade.”

The concert’s fourth act leaned into performance-driven intensity. The8’s “Skyfall” showcased how his fluid dance lines are incorporated into an EDM-inspired track, while Mingyu’s “Shake It Off” and S.Coups’ “Jungle” brought darker, more forceful textures. From there, Seventeen surged into a medley of some of its best-known hits, including “Hot,” “Highlight,” “Rock With You” and “Hit,” with the crowd rising to its feet to jump and sing along. DK’s live drum intro added a fresh thrill to “Rock With You,” and as fireworks exploded again to close the main set, the concert already felt as though it had reached its peak.

Following a set of sentimental tracks such as “To You” and “Circles,” S.Coups delivered one of the night’s most significant announcements — that all 13 members had agreed to renew their contracts with Pledis Entertainment for a second time.

The news sent the stadium into an immediate roar. In an industry where it is rare for all members of a large group to renew their contracts together even once, the fact that Seventeen has done so a second time made the moment especially meaningful.

With Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Woozi and Hoshi currently serving in the military and more members expected to enlist soon, the decision also reassured fans that all 13 members would return to the stage once their military hiatus concludes.

The members did not frame the moment as a farewell, instead speaking in terms of return.

Joshua, reflecting on how far the group had come since performing at much smaller venues early in its career, said the biggest reason Seventeen had been able to grow was fans’ unwavering love and support. “The biggest reason we decided to renew was because of Carat,” he said, referring to fans by their fandom name. “We want to tell you we love you, and to wait just a little bit, as we’ll return soon as 13.”

Other members echoed similar feelings. Dino reflected on the years that had passed since his debut as a teenager, saying the love he receives from fans continues to humble him. The8 urged fans not to see Seventeen’s upcoming pause as something purely sad, comparing it to falling cherry blossoms that give way to stronger life. Vernon, in one of the evening’s quieter but more striking comments, thanked fans for shaping not only his career but also the members’ entire twenties.

More than just a tour finale, the concert captured Seventeen at a pivotal point in its career — one shaped by longevity, transition and enduring solidarity. Even as the group prepares for a temporary pause in full-member activities, the message in Incheon was unmistakable: Seventeen’s story as 13 is far from over.