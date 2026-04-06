All 13 members of Seventeen chose to stay with the group, renewing their contracts with Pledis Entertainment for the second time.

Leader S. Coups broke the news Sunday in Incheon at the final encore concert for Seventeen's “New_” tour.

He said the members had come to the decision after a long and deep discussion, and hoped to “row hard forward together on the same ship.”

S. Coups, on stage with only eight other members, added that “It would have been even better if Hoshi and Woozi were here, too.” The two members, along with Junghan and Wonwoo, who were seated among the audience, are serving their mandatory military service.

Seventeen debuted in 2015 and announced its first contract renewal in 2021, well ahead of expiry. In June, the group will host its largest fan meetup yet in Incheon.