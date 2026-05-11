Dino of Seventeen will roll out his first solo EP, “Board,”on Aug. 3, his agency Pledis Entertainment announced Monday.

But he will do so as Picheolin, his alter ego middle-age producer who runs a record label, a character the youngest member of the team first adopted for the group’s fan meeting in 2021.

A seven-minute long teaser video in the form of a morning show — featuring him as multiple personas — took his fans by surprise, raising expectations for the upcoming set. The title itself hints at how full of hype the mini album will be, tweaking the 90s culture of music filling up the streets.

Dino has a mixtape of his own, “Wait,” released in 2023.

Separately, Seventeen will host a fan meeting at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday and Thursday.