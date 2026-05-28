Duo to release first album on June 29 and launch concerts in Goyang and Hong Kong

Seventeen members The 8 and Vernon will debut a new unit V8 and release their first album on June 29, according to Pledis Entertainment, Thursday.

The unit name combines Vernon's "V" and The 8's "8." The name symbolizes the duo's driving force and originality, comparing the unit to an eight-cylinder engine generating powerful acceleration.

Following the album release, V8 will hold standalone concerts "2026 Vernon The 8 [V8] Live." The performances are scheduled for July 11-12 at Kintex Exhibition Center 1 in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and July 18-19 at AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10 in Hong Kong.

Both members have built reputations for their creative work beyond Seventeen's group activities.

The 8 has continued releasing solo music across various genres, including his 2024 Chinese EP "Stardust." He has also expanded his artistic activities through "The 8 Contemporary Art," an art film series combining music and contemporary dance.

Vernon has participated in songwriting and production for artists including Yugyeom, Bumzu and Drunken Tiger. In 2024, he was promoted to a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association. Last year, he also joined the voting membership of the Recording Academy. In 2022, he released the self-written mixtape Black Eye.