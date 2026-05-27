K-pop group Seventeen celebrated its 11th anniversary on Monday by making a donation to the Korean National Commission for UNESCO.

The commission said Tuesday that the 13-member act made the contribution in line with their debut date on May 26, and that the funds will be used for a scholarship program supporting lower secondary school enrollment in Laos. The amount was not disclosed.

The scholarship program provides financial support for Lao students who have completed an accredited primary education curriculum and wish to continue into secondary school.

While graduates of these programs are formally eligible for secondary schooling, only a small proportion actually go. Secondary education is officially free in Laos, but additional costs such as textbooks and meals remain significant barriers for students from low-income families, according to UNESCO.

Hong Hyun-ik, chairperson of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, said he was “deeply grateful for Seventeen’s continued support since 2022,” adding that the donation would help disadvantaged learners in Laos access public education more stably and plan for a better future.

UNESCO data shows that if all adults worldwide completed secondary education, global poverty could be reduced by more than half.

Seventeen was appointed the first K-pop artist to serve as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth in June 2024.