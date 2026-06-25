LG CNS said Thursday it has launched an agentic AI-powered enterprise resource planning, or ERP, testing solution, as it steps up its push into the global SAP market.

Called PerfecTwin ERP Edition, the solution automates ERP testing using real transaction data, helping companies detect defects before migrating to SAP's latest ERP platform, S/4HANA, or launching new ERP systems.

ERP systems manage core business functions including finance, manufacturing, procurement, logistics and human resources, making testing a complex and time-consuming process. LG CNS said the new platform cuts test scenario design from several days to just a few hours by using agentic artificial intelligence to analyze operational data and automatically generate optimized test cases.

The AI also detects anomalies during testing, analyzes the causes of errors, recommends corrective actions and automatically generates test reports, allowing even nonspecialists to validate ERP systems more efficiently.

LG CNS plans to further develop the platform into a fully autonomous testing solution by introducing an Agent Orchestration framework later this year, enabling multiple AI agents to collaborate across the entire testing life cycle, from scenario generation and execution to error analysis, correction and verification.

The company is accelerating its overseas expansion with the new product. It recently showcased PerfecTwin ERP Edition at SAP Sapphire 2026 in Orlando, Florida, and also participated in Japan IT Week for the third consecutive year as it strengthens its presence in the Japanese market.

"With our agentic AI-powered PerfecTwin ERP Edition, we aim to meet growing demand for SAP cloud ERP migration and further strengthen our global business," said Nae Han-shin, executive director of LG CNS' Enterprise Solution division.