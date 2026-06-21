Senior executives from LG Group will visit Nvidia’s headquarters in California this week for talks on physical AI and robotics, in a follow-up to a recent meeting between LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Industry sources said Sunday that executives from LG’s major affiliates are scheduled to meet Nvidia officials on Monday at the US chipmaker’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

The LG delegation will include LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon, LG Sciencepark President Chung Sue-hyun, LG Electronics Chief Technology Officer Kim Byoung-hoon, head of LG Electronics’ HS Research Center Lee Hyeon-wook, and LG Innotek's Chief Technology Officer John Min.

Around 30 executives and working-level officials from LG Electronics, LG Innotek, LG CNS and LG AI Research are expected to take part in the visit.

The two companies are set to hold technical sessions and discussions on possible joint projects, focusing on areas that can lead to business opportunities.

At the senior management level, LG is also expected to discuss how to bring together its groupwide capabilities under the “One LG” strategy, linking its electronics, component, IT service and AI research arms.

The visit comes about two weeks after Koo and Huang met at LG Group headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on June 8. At the meeting, the two agreed to expand cooperation in physical AI, AI infrastructure and future mobility. They also discussed the joint development of reference robots.

The trip suggests the two companies are moving quickly to turn the top-level agreement into working projects.

LG is seeking to combine Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform with its own strengths in home appliances, robotics, mobility components, smart spaces and AI infrastructure. The group aims to apply AI technologies more widely across industrial sites, connected devices and everyday living spaces.

“Nvidia brings the AI stack, and LG has the products and manufacturing sites where that technology can actually be tested and deployed,” an industry source said. “That makes physical AI a natural area for the two companies to work together.”