LG CNS said Tuesday it has partnered with Anthropic to deploy Claude Enterprise across LG Group, as the IT services arm steps up efforts to accelerate artificial intelligence transformation.

Claude is Anthropic's enterprise-focused AI model, known for its reasoning capabilities, security features and ability to handle long documents. The platform also supports AI-powered productivity tools, including AI agent development, coding assistance and integration with corporate systems.

Under the agreement, employees across LG affiliates will gain access to Claude through a groupwide contract. LG CNS said it plans to use the platform to improve productivity across a range of business functions, including software development.

The company also aims to expand its AI transformation business by helping both LG affiliates and external clients adopt and utilize Claude, from deployment to enterprise-wide implementation.

As part of its broader AI strategy, LG CNS is building a multi-model ecosystem that allows employees to choose from a range of generative AI tools, including Claude and ChatEXAONE, developed by LG AI Research.

LG CNS said it will combine its experience operating multiple AI models with industry-specific expertise to deliver customized AI solutions for corporate customers.

"This partnership marks an important step toward building AI transformation models tailored to Korean business environments," said Kim Tae-hoon, senior vice president and head of the AI Cloud Business Division at LG CNS.

"By combining LG CNS' AI transformation capabilities with Anthropic's AI technologies, we aim to help Korean companies accelerate AI adoption and innovation."