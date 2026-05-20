LG CNS said Wednesday it showcased its AI-powered smart factory solutions at IoT Tech Expo 2026 in San Jose as the company accelerates its push into the North American manufacturing market.

The exhibition drew around 200 global technology and manufacturing companies, including IBM, SAP, NVIDIA and Schneider Electric.

At the event, LG CNS introduced key solutions under its integrated smart factory brand “Factova,” which combines AI, big data and internet of things technologies to optimize manufacturing operations.

The company said its flagship Factova MES manufacturing execution system uses AI-powered real-time data analysis to integrate and manage production processes. Modular functions allow manufacturers to gradually expand capabilities depending on operational needs.

LG CNS also showcased “Factova Control,” a platform deployed across more than 100,000 pieces of manufacturing equipment globally. The system integrates and standardizes production data from equipment made by different manufacturers while enabling centralized monitoring of motor current, temperature and vibration data.

The company additionally introduced solutions tailored for industries requiring highly precise process control, including semiconductors, displays, aerospace and medical devices. It also unveiled its “Gen AI Safety Environment” service, which uses generative AI to analyze workplace accidents and automatically register related data into management systems.

LG CNS highlighted operational improvements achieved by clients using Factova solutions. One battery manufacturer raised product yield rates above 90 percent within a month while cutting defective product return costs by around 70 percent. An electronics manufacturer improved workplace productivity by about 20 percent and automated more than 90 percent of process data collection.

Shin Jae-hoon, head of LG CNS’ smart factory business division, said the company plans to expand into North America by leveraging its experience operating large-scale manufacturing facilities.

“We will support even small and medium-sized manufacturers in realizing AI-driven factory intelligence through our smart factory solutions,” Shin said.