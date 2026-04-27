LG CNS said Monday it has signed a reseller partnership with OpenAI to supply its ChatGPT Edu service to educational institutions, expanding into the AI transformation market for education.

ChatGPT Edu is a version of ChatGPT tailored for schools and universities, supporting tasks such as generating lecture materials, organizing research and reports, and providing personalized tutoring. It offers enterprise-grade security, allowing students, faculty and researchers to use the service without concerns over sensitive data exposure.

Globally, institutions including Arizona State University, the California State University system and Harvard University have adopted the service, while Estonia has introduced it in parts of its secondary education system.

LG CNS said it would support adoption through campus tours and AI seminars targeting major universities in the Seoul metropolitan area. It is also considering joint initiatives with universities and OpenAI, including AI curriculum development and hackathons.

Its dedicated “OpenAI Launch Center” will provide end-to-end support — from consulting to technical implementation — with AI engineers, architects and consultants working alongside OpenAI specialists.

The company added that it has been supplying ChatGPT Enterprise since February, securing around 10 corporate clients across sectors, including manufacturing, chemicals, finance and biotech.

“Building on the momentum of our ChatGPT Enterprise business, we are expanding into the education AX sector through this partnership,” said Kim Tae-hoon, head of LG CNS’ AI cloud business division.