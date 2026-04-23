LG CNS has been named Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2026 for Korea, becoming the only Korean company to receive the honor this year.

The award was presented at Google Cloud Next 2026, where Google recognizes partners for achievements in areas including artificial intelligence, data analytics, infrastructure modernization and security. The country-level “Partner of the Year” award is given to companies that deliver outstanding business results by leveraging Google Cloud technologies.

LG CNS has built hundreds of AI-driven services across industries such as manufacturing, finance, supply chain and communications, using Google’s generative AI model Gemini and its Vertex AI platform.

Notably, the company co-developed a Gemini-based AI business model with Google Cloud, supporting AI transformation projects for clients across Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

The partnership began in September 2022, when LG CNS became the first Korean company to sign a digital transformation agreement with Google Cloud. It has since deepened the collaboration and currently holds “Premier Partner” status, the highest tier in Google Cloud’s partner program.

LG CNS also holds professional certifications across six areas, including Gemini Enterprise, AI, data analytics and infrastructure.

“With our close partnership with Google Cloud, we are delivering strong AI-driven outcomes across industries,” said Kim Tae-hoon, senior vice president and head of AI Cloud Business at LG CNS. “We will continue to expand collaboration to lead AI transformation for clients in global markets.”