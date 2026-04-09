LG CNS said Thursday it co-hosted the Business AI for ERP Summit with SAP, outlining its next-generation ERP transformation strategy based on SAP Business AI.

SAP Business AI embeds artificial intelligence into core enterprise systems, including enterprise resource planning platforms that manage finance, procurement, manufacturing and supply chains, enabling automation and data-driven decision-making.

LG CNS said it has been building AI capabilities in collaboration with SAP’s Asia-Pacific unit since last year and recently established a dedicated “ERP AX Business Unit” to accelerate AI-based ERP consulting and implementation.

The company offers end-to-end ERP services, from consulting to operations, and is applying agentic AI to automate workflows and drive business process innovation.

At the summit, discussions centered on how to generate measurable outcomes from AI-integrated ERP systems. LG CNS also introduced use cases for “physical AI,” a key pillar of its AI transformation strategy.

Son Dong-shin, head of the Future Robotics Lab, highlighted applications of humanoid robotics and explained how SAP’s “Embodied AI” can be integrated with LG CNS’ robotics platform for real-world deployment.

Na Han-shin, head of the Enterprise Solution Division, said AI should function as an operating system for organizations rather than a standalone tool.

“Beyond adoption, companies must redesign workflows around AI agents,” he said, adding that LG CNS will continue to deliver tangible results through its partnership with SAP.