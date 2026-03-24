LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon on Tuesday underscored artificial intelligence transformation as a “survival strategy,” as the firm increases its push into the sector.

Speaking at the company’s 39th annual shareholders meeting in Seoul — its first since the IPO — Hyun said LG CNS would strengthen its AI transformation capabilities to deliver services “quickly and accurately.”

The company plans to focus on physical AI and AI data centers this year, both emerging as key growth areas across LG Group. In AI data centers, LG CNS will take on end-to-end roles spanning design, construction and operations.

Hyun added that the company is conducting robotics-related proof-of-concept projects as part of its physical AI push and is also reviewing potential mergers and acquisitions across multiple sectors.

All agenda items were approved at the meeting, including financial statements, amendments to the articles of incorporation, board appointments and the cap on directors’ remuneration.

Hyun was also reappointed as CEO, securing a new three-year term through March 2029.