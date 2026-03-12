LG CNS said Wednesday it has signed a strategic partnership with US artificial intelligence software company Palantir to accelerate enterprise AI transformation initiatives.

The agreement was announced ahead of Palantir’s AIPCon event, attended by LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon and Palantir CEO Alex Karp alongside executives from both companies.

Palantir provides enterprise data and AI platforms, including Foundry, which integrates and analyzes large volumes of corporate data, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform, which combines generative AI with unified data environments to support real-time decision-making.

Under the partnership, LG CNS will establish a dedicated Forward Deployed Engineering team to manage projects and deploy Palantir solutions across industries.

Working closely with Palantir, the FDE unit will identify and execute high-value AI transformation projects in sectors including manufacturing, energy, electronics and distribution.

LG CNS also plans to optimize Palantir’s platforms for Korean corporate clients. The company will begin with LG Group affiliates, which are already exploring adoption, before expanding the services to external clients across multiple industries.

The company has already completed internal verification of Palantir’s Foundry and AIP platforms, building a decision-support framework that integrates Foundry-based data platforms with AIP-powered risk prediction capabilities.

Based on this experience, LG CNS aims to develop scalable service models for broader enterprise deployment.

“This strategic partnership will mark an important turning point in expanding LG CNS’ AI transformation initiatives to global standards,” Hyun said. “By combining LG CNS’ industry expertise with Palantir’s AI platform capabilities, we aim to lead AI-driven innovation for our clients.”