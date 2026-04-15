LG CNS said Wendesday it has unveiled its next-generation logistics system Mobile Shuttle at this week's Modex 2026, North America’s largest manufacturing and supply chain exhibition.

The system is designed for 24-hour operation, including in cold storage environments as low as minus 26 degrees Celsius, allowing safer handling of goods in cold chain sectors such as food and distribution.

Mobile Shuttle deploys hundreds of robots that move within warehouse racks at speeds of up to 1.5 meters per second, with each unit capable of carrying up to 1,500 kilograms.

Its four-way shuttle structure enables movement with minimal path constraints, improving throughput and flexibility. Combined with a high-density storage system, it delivers up to 30 percent greater storage efficiency than conventional systems limited to forward and backward movement.

The platform integrates artificial intelligence and advanced optimization algorithms to improve usability and efficiency. An AI agent enables on-site control through chatbot commands, while real-time traffic optimization reduces bottlenecks.

LG CNS has been expanding the solution globally since introducing its Mobile Shuttle at ProMat 2025 in Chicago.

The company has secured a contract to deploy the system at a Paris Baguette factory under construction in Texas and has applied it at LG affiliate facilities across North America.

“We will continue to expand our global presence based on our competitiveness in high-density, high-efficiency logistics solutions,” said Lee Jun-ho, head of LG CNS’ smart logistics and city business unit.