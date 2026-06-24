HD Construction Equipment said Wednesday that it had launched a new 20-ton Develon excavator in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in fast-growing markets including the Middle East and Africa.

The company recently held a launch ceremony for the model at its production subsidiary in Pune, India, where it also showcased the plant's manufacturing capabilities to key dealers from the Middle East.

Designed for price-sensitive markets, the new excavator is the largest Develon model HD Construction Equipment has developed specifically for emerging economies. The company said the machine combines competitive pricing with durability and performance suited to demanding job-site conditions.

By leveraging India's lower-cost manufacturing base and economies of scale, HD Construction Equipment aims to strengthen its competitiveness against global rivals that have increasingly introduced cost-effective products for emerging markets.

According to construction equipment research firm Off-Highway Research, annual demand for excavators in the Middle East and Africa is expected to reach about 23,000 units by 2030.

The launch also underscores the growing role of India in HD Construction Equipment's global production strategy.

The Pune plant will begin manufacturing Develon-branded equipment alongside existing Hyundai-branded products. The facility recently expanded its annual production capacity to 9,000 units and plans to increase output to 12,000 units by 2030.

The company intends to use the Indian facility as a production and export hub serving emerging markets worldwide.

"The 20-ton Develon excavator is optimized for demanding work environments while offering strong cost competitiveness and customer value," an HD Construction Equipment official said.

"With our India plant serving as a global export hub, we will continue expanding our presence in emerging markets."

The company has also been strengthening its position in India, one of the world's fastest-growing construction equipment markets. In May, HD Construction Equipment captured a 20.5 percent share of the country's excavator market, surpassing Japan's Hitachi and the UK's JCB to become the monthly market leader.