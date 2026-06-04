HD Construction Equipment has won its first major military procurement contract in Europe, securing a bulldozer supply deal with the Polish military as defense spending rises across the continent.

The company said Thursday it had been selected as the final supplier for a crawler dozer procurement project led by Poland's 3rd Regional Logistics Base.

Under the contract, HD Construction Equipment will supply 50 Develon 15-ton crawler bulldozers worth about 27 billion won ($17.7 million), with the possibility of additional orders.

The deal marks the company's first large-scale military procurement contract in Europe and comes as European countries accelerate investments in defense infrastructure and military modernization.

HD Construction Equipment said it prevailed against leading US and European competitors, highlighting the growing presence of Korean defense-related industries in the region.

To meet the Polish military's requirements, the company modified parts of the bulldozer's frame structure, increased travel speed and applied military-grade camouflage paint.

"This order demonstrates both the quality of our products and our ability to supply customers in the European market," said Lim Jung-woo, head of HD Construction Equipment's European operations. "We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness and establish ourselves as a trusted partner across industries."

The order adds to the company's recent momentum in Europe. Earlier this year, HD Construction Equipment signed a 20 billion won contract to supply articulated dump trucks to Rental Group, one of Europe's largest construction equipment rental companies.