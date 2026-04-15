HD Construction Equipment said Wednesday it has sold 60 units of its 32-ton next-generation excavator, the HX320, in the domestic market within three months of its launch.

The figure marks a 50 percent increase from its predecessor, reflecting rising demand for equipment equipped with smart technologies amid high fuel costs.

The HX320 is powered by the company’s proprietary DX08 engine and an electronic hydraulic system that reduces engine speed while increasing output. The improved efficiency can save about 6.6 million won ($4,480) in fuel costs when operated for 1,500 hours annually.

Positioned as a “smart excavator,” the model features AI-based safety functions, semi-autonomous operation and real-time equipment monitoring, enhancing safety, productivity and operational efficiency.

“We are seeing clear improvements in fuel efficiency compared to conventional hydraulic systems, backed by actual field data,” a corporate client was quoted as saying by the company, noting the model is well-suited to high fuel price conditions.

“Our next-generation models are drawing strong interest both at home and in developed markets, and will support our global expansion,” a company official said.

HD Construction Equipment plans to expand its lineup with the launch of a 32-ton Develon model in the second half of the year.