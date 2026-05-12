HD Construction Equipment said Tuesday its emergency automated equipment stop technology (E-Stop) has won Italy’s SaMoTer Innovation Award, expanding its push in Europe’s tightly regulated construction market.

The company’s E-Stop system automatically activates the brakes on construction equipment when its onboard cameras and radar sensors detect people or objects within its operating radius. Powered by AI deep learning, the technology can accurately distinguish human workers from other objects on site.

The system can also self-adjust between deceleration and full-stop responses depending on preset distances on the site, enhancing both workplace safety and operational efficiency.

HD Construction Equipment demonstrated its E-Stop technology in September at the Seine canal project, organized by the French Labor Ministry’s construction safety agency OPPBTP. The project received positive feedback from local European contractors.

Lim Jung-woo, head of HD Construction Equipment’s European operations, said the award underscores the company’s technological competitiveness in Europe, a key hub for next-generation construction equipment innovation.

“We will continue to strengthen our brand presence across Europe by delivering technologies and products that enhance both safety and operational efficiency,” he said.

Held May 6-9 in Verona, Italy, SaMoTer is a major international construction equipment exhibition and has been held since 1964. At this year’s event, HD Construction Equipment showcased a wide range of products, from compact machinery to mining equipment, including its newly launched next-generation large excavator, the DX400HD-9.