Busan city officials have launched an inquiry into a lodging operator after a Japanese BTS fan alleged that the business responded with abusive language when asked about a reservation ahead of the group’s upcoming concerts in the city.

According to a social media post uploaded on Wednesday, the fan said she had contacted a Busan accommodation provider to ask about check-in procedures, elevator access and whether her reservation could be canceled automatically.

Instead of answering the questions, the lodging staff member allegedly responded with profane remarks describing the customer in derogatory terms and told the guest to cancel the reservation, according to screenshots shared online.

The fan later booked another accommodation and reportedly contacted the booking platform regarding the incident.

As the posts gained attention online, Busan city officials said they started looking into the case, including identifying the lodging establishment.

The incident comes amid growing controversy over accommodation practices ahead of BTS’ “Arirang” concerts in Busan on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization’s Tourism Data Lab on Thursday, Busan accounted for 185 of the 368 tourism-related complaints filed nationwide in May, representing more than half of all complaints. More than 80 percent of the complaints were submitted by foreign visitors, with the majority of cases related to accommodation-related grievances such as unilateral reservation cancellations and excessive cancellation fees.

Concerns over soaring lodging prices have also intensified in recent weeks.

A room at a lodging property near Gwangalli Beach was recently listed on a global booking platform for more than 8 million won ($5,242) per night during the concert weekend — around 34 times higher than its listed price one week later.

The Busan Metropolitan Government has vowed to take a firm stance against unfair accommodation practices. The city also said it is assisting with police investigations into allegations that some operators canceled existing reservations before reselling rooms at higher prices.