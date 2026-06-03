The number of hotel reservations booked by foreign tourists in the southeastern port city of Busan rose sharply ahead of next week's concert by K-pop sensation BTS, industry sources said Wednesday.

According to Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, foreigners accounted for 42 percent of the rooms booked at its Matie Osiria hotel in the port city from June 11 to 13, up sharply from 0.2 percent during the same period last year. BTS' performances in Busan will take place June 12-13.

Hanwha Hotels added that the number of rooms booked by foreign tourists for all of June also increased tenfold from a year earlier.

Paradise Hotel Busan, another luxury hotel in the city, said more than 90 percent of its rooms were booked during the concert period, with foreigners accounting for 70 percent of the guests.

"The (BTS) Busan performances are not just concerts but a citywide tourism event," an industry official said.

"As overseas fans visiting Busan for the concerts enjoy accommodation, shopping and tourism, the event is expected to have a positive impact on the regional economy." (Yonhap)