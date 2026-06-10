HD Hyundai said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of British Columbia to jointly develop next-generation shipbuilding technologies, including AI-powered autonomous navigation systems, digital ship design and advanced naval vessel platforms.

The agreement was signed at the university's campus in Vancouver, with officials from HD Hyundai, UBC and the Korean Consulate in Vancouver in attendance.

Under the partnership, HD Hyundai and UBC will collaborate on research and development in emerging shipbuilding fields such as AI-based vessel design, digital twin simulations and autonomous navigation technologies.

The two sides will also pursue joint research on next-generation naval platforms, including destroyers, submarines and unmanned vessels, which are expected to play an increasingly important role in future maritime warfare. In addition, they plan to develop eco-friendly materials for shipbuilding to support more sustainable marine operations.

"By combining our shipbuilding expertise with UBC's research capabilities, we aim to further advance Korea's shipbuilding and defense technologies," said Chang Kwang-pil, head of the Future Technology Institute at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The agreement comes as HD Hyundai steps up efforts to expand its presence in Canada, where it is pursuing opportunities in both commercial and defense sectors.

Industry observers view the partnership as part of HD Hyundai's broader campaign to strengthen ties with Canada as it competes for the country's Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, one of the largest defense procurement programs currently under consideration.

The group has been mobilizing capabilities across its shipbuilding, energy and construction equipment businesses to deepen cooperation with Canada.

Earlier this month, HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun attended the Korea-Canada Energy and Resource Supply Chain Cooperation Forum, where he emphasized the group's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in defense and strategic industries.

Other affiliates have also been increasing their engagement with Canada. HD Hyundai Oilbank has announced plans to expand imports of Canadian crude oil, while HD Hyundai Construction Equipment has expressed interest in participating in Canadian infrastructure projects.