Karina and Winter of girl group Aespa and singer Kwon Eun-bi departed for Mexico on Wednesday to join a cheering squad supporting the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The artists are scheduled to cheer on Korea during its Group A opener against the Czech Republic, scheduled to take place on Thursday, local time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from Thursday to July 19, with 48 national teams slated to compete.