Winter (left) and Karina of Aespa pose for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)
Winter (left) and Karina of Aespa pose for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)

Karina and Winter of girl group Aespa and singer Kwon Eun-bi departed for Mexico on Wednesday to join a cheering squad supporting the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The artists are scheduled to cheer on Korea during its Group A opener against the Czech Republic, scheduled to take place on Thursday, local time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from Thursday to July 19, with 48 national teams slated to compete.

Winter (left) and Karina of Aespa pose for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)
Winter (left) and Karina of Aespa pose for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)
Kwon Eun-bi poses for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)
Kwon Eun-bi poses for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)
Kwon Eun-bi poses for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)
Kwon Eun-bi poses for photos at Incheon Airport on Wednesday before departing for Mexico to support the Korean national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Newsis)

lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com