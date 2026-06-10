The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday, with a number of K-pop stars pitching in to lend their support.

Lisa of Blackpink will perform at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles as one of the headliners. She has teamed up with Brazilian performer Anitta and Nigerian rapper Rema for “Goals,” which is part of the official soundtrack for the World Cup.

TWS will root for the Korean national team with the official anthem “Dream With Us,” befitting the role as the Korea Football Association’s ambassador. Cortis also showed the group's wild side in the campaign for the national squad launched by official sponsor KT.

A number of female artists, from Aespa’s Karina to Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, uploaded short-form videos wearing a national team jersey to show their support.

BTS will make the final touch, taking over the halftime show for the final of the international competition at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.