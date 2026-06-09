Jensen Huang joins NC founder Kim Taek-jin at Seoul gamer event, as decades-old gaming partnership expands into AI, robotics

NC’s 25-year partnership with Nvidia took center stage during Jensen Huang’s recent visit to Seoul, highlighting how Korea’s gaming and esports culture helped fuel the rise of the AI chip giant long before it became the world’s most valuable company.

“NC has been with Nvidia when we were announcing the Lineage series in the early 2000s,” said Kim Taek-jin, NC founder and co-CEO, as he stood by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the game-maker’s Aion 2 gamer event held at a PC gaming cafe in Gangnam district in southern Seoul on Sunday.

“At the moment, Lineage 2 contributed to the success of Nvidia and the bond, which began back then, has continued to date.”

Huang chanted “TJ” -- Kim’s initials -- with the gamers, saying he loves Aion 2, NC’s latest massively multiplayer online role-playing game, and that GeForce, Nvidia's flagship line of graphics processing units, has grown together with Korean esports. Huang has repeatedly shown his appreciation for Korean PC games and PC gaming cafes for the success of Nvidia.

Huang then showcased Nvidia’s RTX Spark-powered laptops and how NC’s games would be played on the small laptops equipped with its newest system-on-chip designed to offer high-end artificial intelligence processing. The Nvidia chief also gave out the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards to fans on site through a raffle.

NC noted that the spotlighted gathering at the PC gaming cafe came as the Korean game-maker has been expanding its global technology alliances under Kim's leadership. The NC founder has focused on building overseas partnerships since the firm adapted the co-CEO structure in 2024.

NC, which was the only company to present a game at last year’s GeForce Gamer Festival in Seoul, further solidified its partnership with Nvidia as its upcoming shooter Cinder City has been revealed as an Nvidia RTX flagship title.

According to NC, Kim led the partnership signing with Jim Ryan, former CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. He also took charge of joining hands with Google Cloud as they discussed how to broaden their collaboration in the AI and cloud sectors while teaming up with Vietnam’s VNG to establish joint venture NCA Games to bolster presence in the Southeast Asian market.

“NC’s subsidiary NC AI is virtualizing real-life spaces through Nvidia’s physical AI platforms Cosmos and Issac Sim and developing technologies to train the robot brains on the front lines of the domestic industry,” said an official at a game developer.

“The cooperation (between NC and Nvidia) that began 3D graphics of Lineage 25 years ago is being renewed in the field of AI.”