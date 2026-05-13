NC, formerly known as NCSoft, has turned in record quarterly earnings on the back of successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game launches such as Aion 2 and Lineage Classic.

According to NC on Wednesday, it reported 557.4 billion won ($373.9 million) in sales and 113.3 billion won in operating profit in the first quarter of this year, up 55 percent and 2,070 percent from the same period last year, respectively.

The Korean game company posted its best-ever quarterly PC game sales with 318.4 billion won, up 210 percent on the year, thanks to the launches of Aion 2 in November and Lineage Classic in February. With the new titles gaining traction, the PC game sales posted a 69 percent quarter-over-quarter growth.

“The core traffic of Lineage Classic is holding up solid numbers,” said Hong Won-jun, chief financial officer at NC, in a conference call. “When the new server update was conducted on April 22, (Lineage Classic) logged its best daily sales, boosting our confidence in the game’s long-term success.”

As for NC’s investments in casual mobile game companies, including Lihuhu and Springcomes, the Korean company said the 35.5 billion won generated in sales underscores its sustainable growth model through the diversification of its business portfolio.

NC’s overseas sales accounted for 42 percent of the total revenue, up 7 percentage points from the same period last year. As its global sales continue to grow, NC plans to launch Aion 2 in regions such as North and South America, Europe and Japan in the second half of 2026.

“It is not just the first quarter’s one-time success,” said NC co-CEO Park Byung-moo during the conference call.

“We are certain that we will see continuous growth in sales and operating profit every quarter. We presented the target of 2.5 trillion won for this year’s total revenue, but internally, we are aiming for higher sales.”

NC previously set a goal to reach 5 trillion won in annual sales with about 20 new games hitting various markets by 2030.