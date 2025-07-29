Major Korean game developers such as NCSoft, Netmarble and Kakao Games are doubling down on upcoming MMORPG releases for the second half of this year, seeking improved earnings in the success of the new games.

NCSoft plans to launch Aion 2, a follow-up version of Aion released in 2008, in the fourth quarter of this year. The company said Tuesday that the new massively multiplayer online role-playing game will expand the original Aion universe with a renewed focus on its combat system and content structure. Aion 2 is expected to be launched in Korea and Taiwan first, with launches in North America and Europe following later.

“Although Aion 2 is based on a traditional MMORPG style, it is gearing up to offer a variety of (player versus environment) content so it can be a game that is enjoyed by both existing MMO users and young gamers,” said Ahn Jae-min, an analyst at NH Investment and Securities.

“Newly released games proved that the MMORPG market is well alive, and that the power of (intellectual property) is an important factor in a game's success. Considering this, Aion 2 is forecast to exceed expectations.”

Netmarble is preparing to release two new games in the second half of this year: The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a new open-world action RPG based on the cartoon, "The Seven Deadly Sins," which sold over 55 million copies across the world, and Vampir, a Vampire-themed, dark fantasy MMORPG set in the Middle Ages. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin will be available on all consoles, PC and mobile; Vampir will be offered on mobile devices and PC. Vampir is projected to showcase the Korean game developer’s potential in the gothic horror genre.

Kakao Games is scheduled to launch Chrono Odyssey, an open-world action MMORPG with a fantasy background, in the fourth quarter of this year. The new game was developed with Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 to offer stunning visuals, and will be available for PC and console as a buy-to-play title. This is unusual for the MMORPG genre, which typically offers free gaming with cash items that users can buy in-game. About 400,000 gamers took part in Chrono Odyssey's closed beta test in North America and Europe.

“Although MMORPGs have passed the stage of rapid growth, it is a genre that can create stable profit as its loyal fan base is still very solid,” said Lee Jun-ho, an analyst at Hana Securities.

“(MMORPGs) can create continuous performances if they are backed up with content updates and operational stability.”