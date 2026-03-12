NCSoft said Thursday it aims to achieve 5 trillion won ($3.4 billion) in annual revenue by 2030, outlining the goal during its 2026 Management Strategy Briefing held at the company’s R&D Center in Pangyo, Seongnam.

The game developer presented three core growth strategies: expanding its legacy intellectual property, developing new IPs and growing its mobile casual gaming business, while continuing to strengthen major franchises including Lineage, Aion, Guild Wars 2 and Blade & Soul.

To secure new IPs, NCSoft plans to pursue a two-track strategy that combines stronger in-house development with an expanded global publishing business.

The company said it has already secured a pipeline of more than 10 internally developed titles and at least six publishing projects, spanning genres such as MMORPGs, shooters, subculture games and action RPGs.

Co-CEO Park Byung-moo said the company will also expand into the mobile casual gaming market, leveraging its data analytics capabilities and experience in live game operations.

NCSoft also set interim financial targets, aiming to generate 2.5 trillion won ($1.7 billion) in revenue before reaching its 5 trillion won goal, while maintaining a return on equity of more than 15 percent by 2030.

Anel Ceman, head of NCSoft’s mobile casual center, outlined the company’s strategy for building a global mobile casual gaming ecosystem.

The approach follows a five-step development process that includes testing dozens of concepts each year, rapid prototyping, A/B testing and data analysis with real users, scaling successful titles based on performance metrics, and applying LiveOps to maintain long-term engagement.

NCSoft said it has already begun expanding its global mobile casual ecosystem by partnering with or investing in development studios in Europe, Southeast Asia and Korea, including Moving Eye, LeHuhu and Springcomes.

“As our portfolio expands, sustainable growth will become possible,” Ceman said. “NCSoft has established the systems needed to run a data-driven mobile casual business and is ready for rapid growth.”