Korean game developer NCSoft said Friday it will launch its MMORPG Aion 2 -- the follow-up to the first Aion, released in 2008 -- on Nov. 19 in South Korea and Taiwan.

Preregistration, which began on Thursday, is available on the official Aion 2 website and on both countries’ major app markets.

NCSoft plans to open a character and server name reservation event on Oct. 16. Players will also be able to download the game and create customized characters starting Nov. 16, ahead of the official launch.

As part of its preregistration campaign, NCSoft is also offering in-game rewards, including a pet selection box offering a choice of Zaiph or Puppis, and 100,000 Kinah -- the game's currency -- to all users who sign up in advance.

Those who register by Sept. 14 will also be entered into a draw for a chance to win tickets to G-Star 2025.

The company unveiled gameplay footage during its Aion2Night live broadcast, showcasing intuitive mobile controls and a stable gaming experience with smartphones.

The broadcast also introduced the game’s business model, which features convenience items such as memberships and passes, along with styling items like costumes, weapon skins, pets and wings.

A currency exchange system allowing conversion between in-game and premium currency was also revealed.

NCSoft also introduced "Abyss," a major player-versus-player feature. The demonstration featured the popular "Assassin" class from the original Aion, highlighting gameplay elements that evoke nostalgia for longtime fans.

A Q&A session addressed player concerns regarding UI design, dungeon teleportation mechanics, the trading system’s currency model and the inclusion of auto-play features.