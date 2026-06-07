Jensen Huang visits PC gaming cafes with Korean game giants’ de facto leaders

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has once again chosen Korea’s PC gaming cafes as the places to meet with the founders of the country’s leading game companies — Krafton and NC — after picking T1’s Base Camp as the first destination during his visit to Seoul on Friday.

Huang joined Chang Byung-gyu, founder and chair of Krafton, and Kim Taek-jin, founder and co-CEO of NC, at two gaming cafes located across the street from one another in Gangnam-gu in southern Seoul on Sunday afternoon.

The chiefs of Nvidia and Krafton were expected to discuss physical artificial intelligence technologies and cooperation over the former’s RTX Spark, a system-on-chip designed to offer high-end AI processing, content creation and gaming for slim laptops and compact desktops. Nvidia and Huang held a lucky draw event for PUBG: Battlegrounds YouTubers and streamers at the meeting venue to award the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphic cards and vowed to send the RTX Spark PCs to the winners once the latter undergoes production.

Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han visited the Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in April last year to meet Huang to strengthen their ties, which were unveiled during CES 2025 in Las Vega in January, when the Korean game firm announced the development of co-playable character technology via a collaboration with Nvidia. The two also talked about potential cooperation in AI-powered robotics.

Following the meeting with Krafton officials, Huang moved to another PC gaming cafe for a sit-down with the NC leader to talk about further strengthening their partnership in both gaming and AI.

NC held a live streaming session to introduce future updates of Aion 2, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG. Huang made a surprise appearance during the event and gave out the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphic cards and the RTX Spark PC guarantees to gamers on site through a raffle.

When NC released Aion 2 in November last year, it utilized Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation and Nvidia Reflex, which are complementary technologies designed to make games run smoother and feel more responsive. NC’s AI subsidiary NC AI is also expected to attend Nvidia’s roundtable with Korea’s robotics and AI startups on Monday.