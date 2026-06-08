GS E&C said Monday it had signed a partnership with Daedong Robotics to develop AI-powered autonomous robots for construction sites, as builders increasingly look to automation to improve safety and productivity.

Under the agreement, signed June 5 at GS E&C's R&D Center in Seoul, the two companies will begin field trials of Daedong Robotics' autonomous robots and jointly develop models tailored to construction environments.

Established in 2024, Daedong Robotics is expanding beyond agricultural delivery robots into manufacturing and construction applications.

The partnership will initially focus on areas where automation can be deployed quickly, including materials transportation and repetitive tasks. The companies will conduct on-site tests to verify the robots' performance and safety before broader deployment.

GS E&C will contribute its construction-site expertise and testing capabilities, while Daedong Robotics will provide AI and autonomous robotics technologies.

The companies also plan to use data gathered from field trials to refine robot functions and operating requirements for construction sites.

The long-term goal is to develop robots specifically designed for construction environments, where constantly changing conditions require high levels of safety, durability and adaptability.

"Digitalization and automation are essential to improving safety and productivity in the construction industry," a GS E&C official said.

"Through field testing and the development of specialized robotics technologies, we aim to strengthen our competitiveness in digital construction."