A website compiling Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s projected itinerary in Korea and related Korean stock movements has drawn more than 70,000 visitors, showing how closely investors are watching his visit for clues on Nvidia’s next partnerships in the country’s AI supply chain.

The site, titled “Jensen Huang’s Footprints” in Korean, was created by an individual developer using the nickname Jun, according to local media reports. As of late Thursday afternoon, its cumulative visitor count had topped 70,000.

The website automatically gathers Korean media reports and shows Huang’s expected destinations and meetings on a map and timeline. It also displays the share-price movements of Korea-listed companies often linked to Nvidia in local market chatter, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Motor, Naver, LG Electronics and Doosan Robotics.

The operator says the listed schedule is based on media reports before official announcements, and that the order and dates of the visits have not been confirmed. The site also says it does not recommend buying or selling any stocks.

Huang is expected to arrive through Gimpo Business Aviation Center on Friday afternoon after attending tech events in Taiwan, according to industry sources cited by local media. During his stay, he is expected to meet Korean business leaders to discuss cooperation in AI chips, high-bandwidth memory, data centers, autonomous driving and robotics.

Possible meetings include SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Naver founder Lee Hae-jin and NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin.

The attention reflects Nvidia’s growing ties with Korean companies across memory chips, manufacturing, internet services and robotics. Huang’s informal meetings in Seoul have also drawn public interest since last year’s chicken-and-beer gathering with Chung and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong in Gangnam, Seoul.