Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take the mound for the ceremonial first pitch at the Doosan Bears' home game against the Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday at the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.

The club announced Thursday that Huang will do the honors before the game at 5 p.m. with Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won, who will step up to the plate as the ceremonial batter. Park is also the owner of the baseball team.

The Nvidia chief will sport a Bears jersey with No. 93 on the back, marking the year he founded the company. Park will step into the batter's box wearing No. 96, a nod to Doosan Group's founding in 1896.

Huang is expected to arrive in South Korea as early as Thursday evening for a series of meetings with business leaders, industry figures and students. A longtime baseball enthusiast, he has previously delivered ceremonial first pitches in both Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League and Major League Baseball.