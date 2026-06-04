Hyundai Motor Group, Nvidia and the South Korean government may establish an artificial intelligence technology center in the country, with a major industrial development zone in North Jeolla Province emerging as a leading candidate for the project, according to local media reports Thursday.

The Korea Economic Daily reported that the parties are in the final stages of discussions regarding the timing and location of the proposed facility, citing industry and government sources.

If established, the center would become one of only a handful of Nvidia-backed AI research facilities worldwide, following Singapore and Taiwan. The discussions follow a memorandum of understanding signed by Hyundai Motor Group, Nvidia and South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT in October to cooperate on the establishment of AI centers in South Korea.

The facility would focus on next-generation AI, physical AI and robotics, leveraging Nvidia's AI technologies and talent alongside Hyundai Motor's manufacturing expertise and global production footprint.

Saemangeum, home to South Korea’s largest land reclamation project on the west coast, has been cited as the ideal space for the facility. Hyundai Motor Group has already pledged 9 trillion won ($5.89 billion) to develop an innovation hub for AI, robotics and hydrogen industries there.

The site’s abundant renewable energy sources are seen as an advantage for powering the energy-intensive AI infrastructures, the report said.

A Hyundai Motor Group official, however, declined to confirm the report, saying no decisions had been made regarding the establishment, timing or location of the proposed AI technology center.

Market attention is now focused on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's visit to Seoul beginning Friday, which could provide further details on potential cooperation between the two companies.

Huang's visit has drawn considerable attention, with expectations running high that he will forge deeper AI and robotics ties with Hyundai Motor Group, as a meeting between the heads of the two firms is highly likely during Huang's four-day stay. Central to the anticipated partnership is Boston Dynamics, the maker of the Atlas humanoid robot and a key robotics affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, as the Korean auto giant moves to deploy the robots across its manufacturing facilities.

“I think that robotics is very important to Korea, and I hope to be able to contribute to robotics in Korea," Huang said on the sidelines of the Computex event in Taiwan on Tuesday.

He also added Nvidia would consider additional investments in South Korea, citing the country's strong technology ecosystem and innovative companies.

Huang is expected to meet top executives from several major Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo and Lee Hae-jin, Naver's founder and chair of the board.