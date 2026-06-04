The head of US chip giant Nvidia Corp., Jensen Huang, is expected to meet with executives of Krafton Inc., a local game developer, during his visit to Seoul this week, industry sources said Thursday.

Huang is reportedly meeting Krafton's Executive Director Chang Byung-gyu, and other senior managers from the company, though the exact dates have yet to be confirmed, the sources said.

The two companies are likely to discuss gaming partnerships related to Nvidia's RTX Spark, a type of semiconductor designed for premium Windows laptops, as well as physical artificial intelligence.

Krafton has founded a robotics company called Ludo Robotics early this year.

Huang is expected to arrive in Seoul as early as late Thursday for a four-day visit and hold separate meetings with executives from major South Korean companies, including LG Group, SK Group and Naver, industry watchers said. (Yonhap)