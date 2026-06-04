Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to meet Krafton executives during his visit to Seoul this week, as the two companies explore deeper cooperation in physical AI and next-generation AI computing.

According to industry sources Thursday, Huang is scheduled to hold talks with Krafton Chairman Chang Byung-gyu and other senior executives during his six-day stay in Korea. Huang is expected to arrive in Seoul on Friday.

The meeting follows discussions held last year at Nvidia's California headquarters, where the two sides explored cooperation in robotics and emerging technologies.

This time, physical AI and Nvidia's RTX Spark AI computing platform are expected to top the agenda.

The talks come as Krafton expands beyond gaming into physical AI. Earlier this year, the company launched Ludo Robotics, a San Francisco-based venture developing machines capable of understanding and interacting with the physical world.

The two companies are also expected to discuss AI-powered gaming technologies. Krafton has already collaborated with Nvidia on projects such as PUBG Ally, an AI-powered in-game companion for PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Smart Zoi, an AI-driven nonplayer character system for the life simulation game inZOI.