To mark the upcoming National Veterans’ Month, HD Hyundai Chair Chung Ki-sun and HD Construction Equipment CEO Moon Jae-young joined 200 employees to pay tribute to national heroes at the Seoul National Cemetery, the Yeongcheon National Cemetery, and the Geosan National Cemetery on Friday.

Chung laid flowers and burned incense at the memorial tower at the Seoul National Cemetery. He then moved on to Section 25 — a burial area designated for a HD Hyundai volunteer program — where he cleaned the tombstones and removed weeds.

On the same day, HD Construction Equipment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs at the Seoul National Cemetery to construct a memorial facility in honor of UN veterans. Kwon Oh-eul, the minister of patriots and veterans affairs signed the contract with Moon. Dessie Dalkie Dukamo, the Ethiopian ambassador to South Korea, and Chung were in attendance.

Under the agreement, HD Construction Equipment will provide the necessary equipment for the construction of several memorial facilities, including one in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia was the only African country to send ground forces to the Korean War.

This comes as HD Hyundai continues its support for war veterans and people of national merit. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries support children of deceased navy troops and those facing financial hardship, while the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation provides financial support and daily necessities to the descendants of national heroes.

HD Construction Equipment is partnering with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on house remodeling projects to enhance the living conditions of families of citizens of national merit, with plans to assist 21 households by the end of the year.

“It is our responsibility to remember the sacrifices of veterans and pass that on to future generations,” Chung said.