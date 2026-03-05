HD Hyundai Chair Chung Ki-sun visited the Philippines this week as part of the South Korean government’s economic mission, paying tribute to Korean War veterans, attending a bilateral business forum and inspecting the group’s shipyard operations in Subic Bay.

On Wednesday, Chung visited Libingan ng mga Bayani, the national cemetery in Manila, where he laid flowers at the Korean War Memorial Pylon. The Philippines was the first Asian country to dispatch combat troops during the Korean War, sending a total of 7,420 soldiers.

Chung also attended the Korea-Philippines Business Forum, co-hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where business leaders from both countries discussed ways to expand economic cooperation.

On Thursday, Chung visited HD Hyundai Philippines Shipyard in Subic Bay, where he inspected the construction of staff dormitories and met employees working at the site.

During a lunch meeting with employees, Chung pledged to prioritize housing, health care and safety for workers, while encouraging them to carry out their duties with security as the top priority.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering established HD Hyundai Philippines in May 2024 as part of its overseas expansion strategy.

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has secured orders for 12 naval vessels from the Philippine Navy since 2016, playing a key role in the Southeast Asian country's naval modernization.

“HD Hyundai has been promoting mutual understanding between the two nations by building key bridges beyond business partnerships,” Chung said. “We will continue to build on this trust with pride as a representative Korean company.”