Lee gifts Marcos turtle ship replica, Air Force jacket to underscore Seoul’s bid to deepen defense industry cooperation

President Lee Jae Myung and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a summit Tuesday to deepen cooperation in trade, infrastructure and defense, while widening the partnership into emerging areas that include shipbuilding.

The summit at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Tuesday carried added significance as it coincided with the 77th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 3, 1949.

Ten agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed or updated on the occasion of the Korea-Philippines summit, laying the institutional groundwork for advancing cooperation across sectors, according to the Cheong Wa Dae.

The two countries signed a memorandum on veterans’ affairs, pledging to support exchanges among the descendants of Korean War veterans in education, arts and cultural programs.

The Philippines was the first outside Asian country to dispatch troops to the 1950-53 Korean War, and the largest troop contributor among those Asian countries.

Seoul and Manila also amended their defense procurement arrangement, expanding the list of eligible contractors to improve bidding conditions for Korean firms, while adding provisions on weapons maintenance and follow-on logistics support to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation in arms industry.

The two sides also revised their trade, investment and economic cooperation memorandum to create a standing consultative body and widen cooperation into sectors such as shipbuilding, electrical equipment and electronics.

South Korea and the Philippines updated their police cooperation agreement, broadening existing collaboration beyond criminal investigations to include police training and the apprehension of fugitives. The two sides agreed to establish a bilateral hotline.

The two leaders met again about four months after their previous summit, which was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by the South Korean government in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 31.

During the welcoming ceremony, Marcos welcomed Lee — the first state guest to visit the Philippines this year — with a performance of “Arirang,” a popular Korean folk song.

Seoul, Manila deepen defense ties

Defense cooperation featured prominently in the symbolic gifts exchanged during the visit, with Lee presenting items to Marcos during the state banquet that carried symbolic meaning, reflecting Seoul’s hope of expanding defense ties.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, the gilt turtle ship model presented to the president was cast in metal, meticulously hand-finished and plated in pure gold.

“Through the turtle ship — which symbolizes the history and technological prowess of South Korea’s world-class shipbuilding industry — we hope to further strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries,” the presidential office said.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s earliest ironclad warships, the turtle ship, or "geobukseon" in Korean, was used by Adm. Yi Sun-sin to repel a series of Japanese invasions during the 16th-century Imjin War.

Lee also presented an Air Force pilot flight jacket, selected in consideration of Marcos’ well-known childhood dream of becoming a pilot and his admiration for the film "Top Gun," Cheong Wa Dae said, expressing "hope for expanded bilateral exchange and cooperation."

South Korea and the Philippines are deepening defense ties as Manila accelerates a sweeping military modernization drive across both naval and air domains.

The latest agreement, reached in December 2025, calls for Korea’s largest shipbuilder HD Hyundai to build two advanced 3,200-ton frigates for the Philippine Navy, which has already fielded two frigates, two corvettes and six offshore patrol vessels built by HD Hyundai.

Cooperation has likewise broadened into the air domain.

In June 2025, South Korea’s state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced that Korea Aerospace Industries had signed a contract for 12 additional FA-50 light combat aircraft, valued at about $700 million. The FA-50 has served as the Philippine Air Force’s primary fighter platform since the country first acquired 12 units in 2014.

On Wednesday, Lee will visit the Korean Memorial Pylon — a monument dedicated to 112 Filipino soldiers who lost their lives during the Korean War — and meet surviving Filipino veterans and their families.

Later that day, Lee is expected to attend a Korea-Philippines business forum aimed at encouraging deeper private-sector cooperation, before concluding the state visit with a meeting with members of the Korean community in the Philippines.

On the first leg of his tour, Lee held a summit with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday, where the two sides agreed to launch negotiations to upgrade the Korea-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence and energy security, including nuclear energy.